Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Achieves $6.33 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $27,000.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.52 or 0.00366115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

