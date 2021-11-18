Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,943 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Ecolab by 60.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $232.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $236.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

