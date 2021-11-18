Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 8,226 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $244.34. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

