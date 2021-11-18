Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $20.10 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.13 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

