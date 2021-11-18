Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

