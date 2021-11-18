Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $34.67 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

Shares of UNH opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.