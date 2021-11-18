Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Allegion worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 59.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

