Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,468,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,540,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 362,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $165.85 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

