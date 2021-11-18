Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Amundi acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $486.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

