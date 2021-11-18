Vincent A. Spero Sells 5,835 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $652.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

