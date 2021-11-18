Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 176.55 ($2.31), with a volume of 1765695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.20 ($2.26).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.64.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

