Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 176.55 ($2.31), with a volume of 1765695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.20 ($2.26).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.64.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.