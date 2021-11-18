Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

V stock opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

