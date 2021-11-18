Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.6% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Visa by 48.8% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 78.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $205.54 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

