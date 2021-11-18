Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Shares of V traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.40. 413,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,050. The stock has a market cap of $394.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.95. Visa has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

