Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 10.7%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.91. 24,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,564,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.