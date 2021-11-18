Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.