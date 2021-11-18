VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera Buys 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of VNRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,417. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 4.17.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Aegis dropped their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.