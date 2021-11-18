Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,902. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Vontier has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

