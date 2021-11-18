Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.810 EPS.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 12,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,902. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

