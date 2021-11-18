Vox.Finance Price Tops $31.29 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.29 or 0.00053958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $967,891.35 and $377,748.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.10 or 1.00066448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.80 or 0.06943140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 43,371 coins and its circulating supply is 30,933 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

