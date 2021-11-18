Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

