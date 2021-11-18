Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 11515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $206,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

