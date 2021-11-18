Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.41. 65,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,614,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.36.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 413.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 46.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

