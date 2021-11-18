Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.41. 65,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,614,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.36.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
