W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 7,871 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. 172,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,684. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

