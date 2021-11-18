W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 7,871 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. 172,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,684. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.