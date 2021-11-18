W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.22. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $81.88. 505,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

