W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.88. 505,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,113. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.