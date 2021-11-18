Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.70

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €170.70 ($200.82) and last traded at €169.20 ($199.06), with a volume of 65018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €168.35 ($198.06).

Several research firms have commented on WCH. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.64 ($191.34).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

