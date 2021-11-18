Waifu Token (WAIF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,476.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $21,476.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 565,114,951 coins and its circulating supply is 533,790,132 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

