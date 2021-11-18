Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

