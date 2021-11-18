Waltonchain Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $61.36 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.91 or 0.07124356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00085689 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072805 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,898,658 coins and its circulating supply is 78,177,626 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

