WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 1.4%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €54.50 ($64.12) and last traded at €55.00 ($64.71). Approximately 12,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.80 ($65.65).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on WashTec in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $726.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.31 and a 200 day moving average of €55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

