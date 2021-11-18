Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 38.0% in October

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 973,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.29. 506,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,485. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

