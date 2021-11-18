Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $165.41 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

