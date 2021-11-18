Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $165.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.