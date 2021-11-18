Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $387,397.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00068773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,419.76 or 0.99623798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.44 or 0.07010651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.