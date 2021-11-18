WazirX Price Tops $1.27 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $403.71 million and $51.08 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00089014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.55 or 1.00224902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.09 or 0.07010035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.