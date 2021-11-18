WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of WD-40 worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $227.66 on Thursday. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average is $239.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

