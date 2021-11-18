Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $323.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $323.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.