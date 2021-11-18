Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

