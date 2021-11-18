Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPRF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 214,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $$23.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,142 shares of the company traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

