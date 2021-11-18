Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 19,263 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.32 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

