Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

NYSE TWLO opened at $302.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.60 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,914 shares of company stock valued at $30,385,515 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.