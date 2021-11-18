Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 6,045 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

