Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.88.

LULU stock opened at $465.84 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

