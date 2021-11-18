Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS):

11/17/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/7/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

9/27/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

SEAS stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment Inc alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 163,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.