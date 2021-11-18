Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WSP Global (WSP)

WSP Global (TSE: WSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00.

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$168.00 to C$185.00.

11/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00.

10/19/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$166.00 to C$180.00.

10/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$175.00.

WSP Global stock opened at C$179.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 49.92. WSP Global Inc. has a 12-month low of C$92.77 and a 12-month high of C$187.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

