Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

11/15/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

11/12/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/22/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.22. 372,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

