Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Visa (V)

11/18/2021 – Visa is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Visa’s earnings of $1.62 per share, beat estimate by 5.88% and was up 45% year over year. Its stock has outperformed the industry year to date. Numerous acquisitions and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove revenues. It continues to invest in technology to boost its already leading position in the payments market. Shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon too. The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by its strong cash position, the company remains committed to boost its shareholder value. It is well-equipped with sufficient resources to service its indebtedness. However, high operating expenses stress the operating margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line.”

10/28/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $288.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $286.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.26. 601,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

