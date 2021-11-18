Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dürr (DUERF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dürr (OTC: DUERF) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2021 – Dürr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/5/2021 – Dürr had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/5/2021 – Dürr had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Dürr was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2021 – Dürr had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTC:DUERF opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Dürr AG has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.