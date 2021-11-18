Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Latham Group (SWIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM):
- 11/13/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
- 11/11/2021 – Latham Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Latham Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Latham Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/12/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
- 10/7/2021 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
- 9/30/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 2,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,475. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.
