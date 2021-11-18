Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Latham Group (SWIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM):

11/13/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

11/11/2021 – Latham Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Latham Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Latham Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

10/7/2021 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Latham Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

9/30/2021 – Latham Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 2,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,475. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

